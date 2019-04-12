Marvel S. Hull , 94, Stockton, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Rooks County Health Center.

She was born Aug. 13, 1924, in Osborne County, southwest of Alton, to Edgar and Rosetta (Smith) Stanfield.

She married Laurence L. Hull on Aug. 22, 1946, in Alton. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Downer Hull, Woodston; a daughter, Elizabeth Marcotte, Kansas City, Mo.; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Sarian.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church, Woodston; burial in Spring Branch Cemetery, rural Woodston.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at

Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton.

Memorials are suggested to Woodston United Methodist Church or Rooks County Health Center

in care of the funeral home.

