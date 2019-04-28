Nelda Gayle (Heinz) Prewo, 66, Hays, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Scott City to Lyle and Mildred (Lewis) Heinz. She attended Dighton Elementary School, graduated from Dighton High School and attended two years at Salt City Business School in Hutchinson, receiving her degree in accounting and computer programing.

She married Michael E. Prewo on Nov. 29, 1980, in Hays. He preceded her in death Dec. 13, 2002.

She worked at Stanion Wholesale Electric in Hays for 28 years, prior to retirement in 2000.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays.

She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, gardening, sports activities including KU, Kansas State, Fort Hays State University and tailgating.

Survivors include a brother, Bryce Heinz and wife, Marilyn, Park City; a sister-in-law, Kathy Heinz and husband , Neill, Bella Vista, Ark.; seven nephews and nieces; 14 great-nephews and great-nieces; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Roger Heinz and Gary Heinz.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; burial in Grainfield Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Hays Big Brothers and Big Sisters Youth Organization.

Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS, is in charge of arrangements Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or left at guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com