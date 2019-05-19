CONCORDIA — Gary Lynn Walton, 78, of Concordia, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born June 1, 1940, in Wayne, Kan., to Byron and Edna (Wood) Walton.

Survivors include his wife, Kathryn, of Concordia; children, Corina Letourneau (Robert), of Aurora, Teresa Hernandez (Lorenzo), of Graham, Wash., Naomi Stromberg, of Concordia, Scott Walton (Amy), of Mobile, Ala., and Crystal Gilkeson (Jason), of Concordia; sister, Tonia Stahl, of Huron, S.D.; brother, Dennis Walton, of Clyde; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents.

Cremation was chosen; memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. Inurnment will follow in Union Cemetery, Wayne.

Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, with family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m., all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

Memorials: to Gary Lynn Walton Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences: www.chaputbuoy.com.