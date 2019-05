TIPTON — Virgil A. Palen, 79, of Tipton, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the church, followed by rosary recitation at 7 p.m.

Roberts Family Funeral Service, Beloit, is handling arrangements.