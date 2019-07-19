LEOTI — Simon Peter Korbe, Jr., 87, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Wichita County Health Center in Leoti, Kan.

Simon was born Aug. 2, 1931 in Wallace, Kan., to Simon Peter and Katie (Dechant) Korbe, Sr. A lifetime resident of Wichita County, Kan., Simon worked in construction.

On Oct. 19, 1950 he married Ruby Evalee Turner at Las Animas, Colo. Ruby passed away on June 18, 1999 in Leoti, Kansas.

Simon was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kathy Guerra; and several siblings.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Price & Sons Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to the Abundant Life Fellowship Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at priceandsons.com.