Kevin W. Foran, 81, Wilson, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wilson.

He was born Jan. 12, 1938, in Wilson to Bill and Mary Helen (Vopat) Foran.

He married Dorothy (Woods) Foran on Aug. 24, 1963, in Wilson. She preceded him in death. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include a son, William Jacob Foran, Dixon, Ill.; four daughters, Tamera French, Maura Crittenden, Brenna Foran and Sarah Masters, all of Bloomington, Ill.; two brothers, Tom Foran, Wilson, and Mike Foran, Wichita; a sister, Mary Alice Bush, Elizabeth Town, Ky.; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson; military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to American Society of Autism in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Wilson.

