MINNEAPOLIS — Kenneth V. “Skip” Gordanier, 81, of Minneapolis, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Salina Regional Health Center. He was born July 3, 1938, in Beloit to Kenneth and Alice (Sadler) Gordanier. Skip was a lifelong carpenter.

He and Neta Mooney were united in marriage on Nov. 2, 1958, in Scottsville, Kan.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rodney; and sister, Kay Jones.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Neta; children, Sharlene Whitesell (Richard), Jetta Boss (Tim), Brenda Harrison (Gene), Byron Gordanier (Michelle), Lisa Everhart (Jerry) and Kenneth Shawn Gordanier (Terry); sisters, Beverly Walker and Jean Psalmond (Jerry); 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Bennington Bible Church, Bennington. Burial will follow in Bennington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Wilson Family Funeral Home, 405 Argyle Ave., Minneapolis, KS 67467.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family which will be designated at a later date.

