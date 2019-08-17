Patricia Vonfeldt, 83, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include her second husband, Rosemond Ervin; two sons, Ken Vonfeldt and Kyle, and Ron Vonfeldt; two daughters, Becky Langley and husband, Les, and Elaine Sauder and husband, Trent; a sister, Marilyn Zimmerman and husband, Leon; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz, of 55 years.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Wichita.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with family present at Broadway Mortuary.
A rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Condolences can be sent to www.CozineMemorial.com.