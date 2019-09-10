Ruben DeLeon, 78, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at The Ranch House Senior Living in Garden City. He was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Yorktown, Texas, to Jose Ramirez DeLeon and Nerea (Martinez) DeLeon.

Ruben grew up in Meadow, Texas, where he attended school. He worked at Farmland from 1964 to 1986. In 1963, Ruben married Estella Montemayor in Garden City. She died on Jan. 27, 2016. He enjoyed riding around in his old pick-up truck, listening to music and visiting with farmers. He could strike up a conversation with anyone.

Ruben is survived by his children, Rosemary Jimenez and husband Johnny of Lubbock, Texas, Ruby DeLeon of Garden City, Frank DeLeon and wife Sherri of Garden City, JoAnn DeLeon of Irving, Texas, Joe DeLeon of Garden City and Josie Van Otterloo of Minnesota; 11 grandchildren, Johnny Jimenez Jr., Christopher Jimenez, Patrick Jimenez, Cynthia DeLeon, Alisha DeLeon, Alyzza DeLeon, Gabriel Garcia, Jose DeLeon, Ricky DeLeon, Andrew DeLeon and Sarah Van Otterloo; and seven great-grandchildren, Aliza Jimenez, Izacc Jimenez, Estrella Reyes, Natalie Reyes, Kailee Reyes, Isabella Castillo and Cain Castillo.

Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Garden City. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Garnand Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Ruben DeLeon Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.