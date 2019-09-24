OSBORNE — Dean E. Turner, 88, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Dean was born Dec. 1, 1930 to Lola E. (Taylor) and George A. Turner. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

Survivors: his wife, Joan; daughter, Marty Gaston (Troy) of Apex, N.C.; sons, Mitchell Turner of San Antonio, Texas, and Michael Turner (Richelle) of Kansas City, Mo.; stepsons, Dave, Tim, and Philip Oelke; sister, Georgia Marxer; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his first wife, Norma (2007).

Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Clark-Gashaw Mortuary, Osborne.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at United Christian Church, Osborne, with interment in Osborne Cemetery.

Memorials to: Cal Farley Boys Ranch, the Church, or VFW#7743, in care of the mortuary.

