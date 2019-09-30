Venumbaka C. Reddy, M.D., age 73, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Dr. Reddy was born June 15, 1946 in Nellore, India to the late Venkatasubba Reddy and the late Kanthamma (Yeluru). He was their only child.

He married Suguna V. Reddy (Nuvvuru) M.D. on August 9, 1970. Together they raised two beautiful children. V.C. graduated from V. R. College in Nellore India and Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada, India, where he received his medical doctorate degree. He conducted his medical internship and residency at Huron Road Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio and pulmonary medicine specialty fellowship at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He was board certified in Internal Medicine and was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Reddy was in private practice in El Dorado, KS for 30 years. While working in El Dorado, he was Chief of Staff at the Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital. He also worked for United Health Care in Las Vegas, NV for over 9 years, until his passing.

Dr. Reddy was loved by his patients and the community. He made house calls to elderly patients for over 30 years, long after others stopped doing house calls. He was always willing to help anyone with time or money and gave generous donations to the YMCA, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and the Hindu Temple in Wichita, KS, the American Red Cross and other various charities. His hobbies included golf, tennis, racquetball, ping-ping, travel and spending time with his family

V.C. is survived by his wife: Suguna V. Reddy M.D.; his daughter Archana V. Reddy M.D.; Son Nivedan V Reddy, Captain US Army; Granddaughter Sonia M. Tweito; and his grandson Benjamin N. Tweito.

Visitation and funeral services will be Sunday, September 29 from 11:30- 2:30 p.m. at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV. A reception will follow services from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at Mint Indian Bistro 4246 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV.

Donations in his honor can be made to the American Red Cross.