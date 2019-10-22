Jerry M. Standlee, 72, Ellinwood, formerly of Plainville, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Hutchinson.

He was born May 25, 1947, in Russell to Kenneth C. and Helen (Berryhill) Standlee. He was a 1965 graduate of Ellinwood High School. He married Mary Komarek on Dec. 31, 1982, in Ellinwood. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam and then Korea.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Kerr; three daughters, Colleen Schmidt, Joni Anderson and Tonya Craft; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Minnis Chapel, Ellinwood; burial in Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery, Ellinwood.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with family present.

Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project or Golden Belt Humane Society in care of the chapel.