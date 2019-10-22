Peggy Sue Giess Mai, 86, Utica, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

She was born Feb. 11, 1933, in Carthage, Mo., to Ralph and Emma Lou (Kollenburn) Hunt, Jr.

She married Robert “Bob” Giess on Sept. 12, 1953. He preceded her in death Oct. 2, 1988. She later married Raymond Mai on July 8, 1989. She was a secretary for the Ransom school district and bookkeeper for the Deines Corporation in Ransom.

She enjoyed crafts, making floral arrangements, and doll collecting.

She was a member of the Arnold Methodist Church where she was very active in the choir and other church activities.

Survivors include her husband, Utica; three sons, Mike Giess and wife, Julie, Hays, Rob Giess, Eudora, and Dave Giess and wife, LaVonne, Hays; three stepdaughters, Delma McCalister and husband, Larry, Wichita, Dana Fagan and husband, Roger, Bennington, and Debbie Friess and husband, Mort, Ransom; six grandchildren, Tyler Giess, Tracer Giess, Cody Giess, Wacy Giess, Ashley Briand and MaKenzie Giess; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Randy and Roger Giess; and a granddaughter, Tara Giess.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Arnold United Methodist Church; burial in Arnold Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, and from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to DSNWK/Employment Connections or Arnold United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.