MARION — Frances A. Stuchlik, 97, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. She was born Dec. 4, 1921, to Joseph and Mary (Lentz) Holub.

Survivors: daughters, Ramona Beisel, and Ruby Scharping (Greg Wilkinson); sons, Monty (Sarah), Terry (Grace), Mark (Roberta), Ken (Malinda), Bill (Conna), Tom (Carol), Randy (Karen), Larry (Susan), and John Stuchlik (Chandra); a daughter-in-law; a son-in-law; 46 grandchildren; 100 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and a brother.

Preceded in death by: her parents, husband, Richard; son, Wayne; son, Father Reverend Richard Stuchlik; daughter, Rebecca; two sons-in-law; and three siblings.

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion.

Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 30 Oct, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Pilsen, followed by Services at 11 a.m., with burial in Pilsen Cemetery.

Memorials to: the Father Kapaun Legacy Fund, in care of Holy Family Parish or Good Shepard Hospice.

