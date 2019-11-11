Ramona Hutchinson, 78, Russell, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Russell Regional Hospital.

She was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo., to Phillip and Ruth (Schooling) Lopez. She was a 1959 graduate of Waldo High School, and a 1963 graduate of University of Kansas, with a bachelor's degree in Latin American Studies and Spanish.

She married Ralph Bauman in June of 1963. She was an administrative assistant for over 20 years with Battelle Pacific Northwest National Laboratories. She later married Thomas J. Hutchinson on Dec. 20, 2007.

Survivors include a son, Marc Bauman, Kirkland, Wash.; her mother, Ruth Elder, Russel; a brother, Carlos Lopez, Clarkesville, Ga.; two grandchildren; her stepchildren, Sheryl and Steven Corn, Great Bend, Randle Hutchinson, Falun, and Bruce Hutchinson, Kansas City, Mo.; 10 step grandchildren; and many step great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell; burial in Grand Center Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday with family receiving friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to Bible Baptist Church, Russell, in care of the mortuary.



