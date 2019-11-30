Victor Stuckey

KINGMAN – Victor 'Vic' Stuckey, 95, of Kingman, Kansas, retired cattleman and farmer, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends on his care team.

Vic was born on September 3, 1924, at the family farm near Belmont, the son of John and Katie (Saner) Stuckey.

He married Irene Reid in Kingman on January 18, 1953. Vic enlisted in the Army Infantry and served from September 23, 1944 to October 22, 1945 with honorable discharge. Vic and Irene took great pride and joy in raising their nephew, Bronc Reid, and played a significant role in Bronc's daughter Bryn's early childhood. In his later years, Vic welcomed his grandson, Kane with such energy and excitement, spending many afternoons fishing at the Oyler Place, driving around pastures, ponds, and dirt roads, enjoying oldies country tunes while checking cows.

Through the years, Vic had different jobs, but his most loved work was his time spent raising cattle. He was a true cowboy in every sense of the word. He spoke often and fondly of his cattle, numerous sale trips and other work adventures with his nephew Travis Reid. Vic worked hard during his life to provide for his family and was well known for offering a helping hand to any friend or neighbor. He lived a full life, took nothing for granted, and recently talked with eager anticipation about reuniting with his wife, Irene.

He is survived by: Bronc Reid and his wife Chasity Helm; granddaughter, Bryn Dick (Chad); grandson, Kane Reid; great grandson, Greyson Dick; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members who he cared deeply for.

He was preceded in death by: his wife; parents; brothers, Art, Orville, Leo; and sisters, Iona Pinkerton and Eva Walker.

Visitation with the family will be held at Livingston Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4p.m.-6p.m.

A grave side service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11a.m. at Walnut Hill Cemetery, pastor Mike McGovney presiding with a luncheon to honor Vic at the VFW Hall in Kingman after.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cunningham 4-H Club or Rivercross Hospice in care of Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Garden Plain.

Victor Stuckey

KINGMAN – Victor ‘Vic’ Stuckey, 95, of Kingman, Kansas, retired cattleman and farmer, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends on his care team.

Vic was born on September 3, 1924, at the family farm near Belmont, the son of John and Katie (Saner) Stuckey.

He married Irene Reid in Kingman on January 18, 1953. Vic enlisted in the Army Infantry and served from September 23, 1944 to October 22, 1945 with honorable discharge. Vic and Irene took great pride and joy in raising their nephew, Bronc Reid, and played a significant role in Bronc’s daughter Bryn’s early childhood. In his later years, Vic welcomed his grandson, Kane with such energy and excitement, spending many afternoons fishing at the Oyler Place, driving around pastures, ponds, and dirt roads, enjoying oldies country tunes while checking cows.

Through the years, Vic had different jobs, but his most loved work was his time spent raising cattle. He was a true cowboy in every sense of the word. He spoke often and fondly of his cattle, numerous sale trips and other work adventures with his nephew Travis Reid. Vic worked hard during his life to provide for his family and was well known for offering a helping hand to any friend or neighbor. He lived a full life, took nothing for granted, and recently talked with eager anticipation about reuniting with his wife, Irene.

He is survived by: Bronc Reid and his wife Chasity Helm; granddaughter, Bryn Dick (Chad); grandson, Kane Reid; great grandson, Greyson Dick; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members who he cared deeply for.

He was preceded in death by: his wife; parents; brothers, Art, Orville, Leo; and sisters, Iona Pinkerton and Eva Walker.

Visitation with the family will be held at Livingston Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4p.m.-6p.m.

A grave side service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11a.m. at Walnut Hill Cemetery, pastor Mike McGovney presiding with a luncheon to honor Vic at the VFW Hall in Kingman after.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cunningham 4-H Club or Rivercross Hospice in care of Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Garden Plain.