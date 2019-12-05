Jeanne Louise Palmer, age 90, Stanley, Wisconsin passed away Nov. 22, 2019 at the Homeplace in Stanley, Wisconsin.

Jeanne was born in Leavenworth, Kansas on May 24, 1929. She was raised by her mother, Beulah Jones, and her stepfather, William Jones She graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1948.

She married her first husband and had two children; Gerald and Bettye Jeanne. They lived in Germany while her husband was stationed there. Jeanne and her husband divorced and Jeanne returned to Leavenworth. She met and married William Palmer. They had one more son, Jeffrey.

William and Jeanne moved from Leavenworth to Coon Rapids, Minnesota. There Jeanne volunteered at the local hospital educating children about hospital procedure.

After Bill retired, they moved to a lakeside home in Holcombe, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her son, Gerald; daughter, Bettye Jeanne; mother, Beulah and father, Bill Jones.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Marilyn); grandsons, Matthew (Ashley) and Joshua; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Sidney), Karlee (Ron) Felt, Bethany Palmer; cousin, Bonnie Simpson and other family.

A memorial service will be held at the Homeplace in Stanley, Wisconsin.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



