George G. “Galen” Tolle, 91, of Wichita passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Galen was born March 21, 1928 in Roxbury, KS to the late George B. Delia F. (Anderson) Tolle.

Galen was a high school graduate. He was a lifelong farmer. He married Dorothy Marie Macklin on February 8, 1948.

He is survived by his son: Gordon G. Tolle (Sherry) of Wichita, KS; daughter: Mary Ann Bettis (Michael), of Overland Park, KS; sister: Lucille Becker (Don); sisters-in-law: Ardyth Tolle and Dorothy Macklin; brother-in-law: Harold Sales; as well as 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Galen is preceded in death by his parents, wife: Dorothy; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

There will not be visitation due to recent gathering restrictions. Private family graveside services will be held at Valley View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roxbury United Parish. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

