Carl Earnest Goodman, Jr. entered into heavenly rest on March 28, 2020. Carl was born on Jan. 18, 1947 to Carl and Ima Jean (Trent) Goodman, Sr. in Atchison, Kansas.

Carl was a 1965 graduate of Effingham High School. After graduation he join the National Guard and went on in 1969 to the Navy aboard the USS Kittyhawk. He was honorably discharged in 1971 after being awarded the National Defense Service Meal, Vietnam Service Medal and Presidential Unit Citation.

After serving his county he worked at Blish Mize in Atchison, Kansas. He made a career working at the Kansas State Penitentiary in Lansing, Kansas and later the Federal Penitentiary in Leavenworth where he retired in 1997 after receiving the distinguished service award.

On Sept. 9, 1967 is he was united in marriage to Charlene Tomlinson in Atchison, Kansas and to this union was born a son, Christopher. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, but his family was his true devotion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and a close cousin, Juanita Goodpasture.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Goodman, Leavenworth, Kansas, son, Christopher Goodman (Karen), Norfolk, Nebraska, grandson, Charles Goodman, Omaha, Nebraska, brothers, Jim and Albert Goodman, Atchison, Kansas, sister, Phyliss Hamilton, Kansas City, Kansas, sister-in-laws, Louise Jones, Leavenworth, Kansas and Barbara Underwood (Ronald), Bellevue, Nebraska along with several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.