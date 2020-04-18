Billy Pat Salmans passed away April 8, 2020 in the Lutheran Sunset Ministry Home, Clifton TX at he age of 87. The Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

He was born September 11, 1932 in Wellington Kansas. The son of Maynard Stover Salmans and Margaret Edna Curtis Salmans. He spent his growing up years in El Dorado KS where he met his wife Kathryn Olinger Salmans after returning from 2 years of service in the Army.

Survivors include wife Kathryn Salmans of Meridian TX, daughter Tammy Cameron Salmans and husband John (Jack) Cameron of Iredell TX, son Levi Salmans of Orlando FL, grandson John Cameron and wife Julie of Salida CO, granddaughter Sarah and husband Chad Pomietlo of Bentonville AR, three great grandsons, Rivers and Micah Pomietlo and Jackson Cameron, one great granddaughter Sierra Cameron.

Bill was able to lead a full life with family and friends. He had a strong belief in God, he was a true follower of Christ and always ready for whatever life brought forth. His warmth and love will be truly missed.