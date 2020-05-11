Thomas Joseph Eichhorn, 71, of Vassar, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Private family graveside will be at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. Mr. Eichhorn will lie in state from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary where family and friends may pay their respects staying in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Ottawa Town & Country Church of Christ c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Tom’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.