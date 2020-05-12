Mary J. Gillies Age 90 Of El Dorado

Mary’s life began on May 21, 1929 in Colton, CA; the daughter of Jim and Stella (Leech) Neumann. Mary graduated from Fredonia High School. She was united in marriage to Howard Gillies on March 5, 1955 in Fredonia. Mary was proud to keep her home and also worked as an administrative assistant for Pester Refinery’s Corporate Office as well as USD 490 and El Dorado Schools as well as the IRS. Mary enjoyed playing cards with friends and belonged to several card playing groups in El Dorado. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and baking. Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church for over 54 years. Mary’s greatest joy was her family which includes her children, Diane (James Stauffer) Carver of El Dorado, Steve (Gay) Gillies of Augusta; grandchildren Julie (Dan) Bortnick of Wamego, KS, Andrea (Jay) Patterson of Shawnee, KS, Jayden (Kelli) Gillies of Arlington, TX, Tessa (Scott) Peterson of Derby, KS, Nellie (John) Dechand of Salt Lake City, UT; great-grandchildren Nathan, Tyler, Colby, Violet, Brock, Rhett, Connor, Fiona and Henry; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Lu and Jerry Fink.

Mary passed away on April 23, 2020 in Wichita.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard in 2002, her parents and siblings James, Ruth and Esther.

Private services were conducted and Mary was laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of El Dorado. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Mary at www.carlsoncolonial.com