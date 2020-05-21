Carolyne Lucille Heit, 72, of Augusta, KS, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Wichita, KS. A private visitation will be held. Carolyne was born in Parsons, KS on December 19, 1947, to the late Virginia Juanita (Scott) and Pierre Allen Heit. She was an elementary school janitor for many years. Carolyne loved to shop at Wal-Mart and play marbles with her grandchildren.

She is survived by: son, Richard Snodgrass and wife Jennifer; daughters, Jennifer Garcia and husband Chris, and Tracy Heit; grandchildren, Marcus Heit and wife Michelle, Tristian Heit, Cody Harryman and wife Alanna, Jandelyn Corbin, Brogan Corbin, and Chase Wolff; great-grandson, Jamie Harryman; brothers, Matt Heit and wife Sandy, Neil Heit, Henry Heit and wife Elaine, and Dale Heit and wife Roxanne; sister, Vickie Heit.

She was preceded in death by her step-dad, Ivan Winser; brother, Perry Heit. Memorial donations to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation 6520 North Andrews Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2131.