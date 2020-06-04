SALINA — Janet Lynne Melenyk “Forristal” , 58, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Born to Alice and Bernard Forristal on February 9th, 1962 in Salina, Ks.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. Her heart overflowed with kindness and generosity to all those she encountered. She was welcomed into Heaven by her mother and father. Her memory will live on through her husband, Garry Melenyk; her children Samantha Taylor, Dustin Taylor, Ellen Taylor, and their families; along with her brothers and sisters.

Visitation: Thursday, June 4th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Ryan’s Mortuary with vigil beginning at 7:00 pm. Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Friday, June 5th at 10:00 am. We welcome all who knew and loved Janet to join us at this time.