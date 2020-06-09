Burl T. Arbogast, 91, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2020. He was the youngest of four children born to William and Katherine (Sommer) Arbogast in Winfield, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his brother James, and sisters Ann Sanders, and Hazel Bohannan.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 1 PM at Walnut Valley Cemetery, El Dorado.

Burl grew up in the Sedan area and his first job as an 11 year old was hauling scrap metal and he worked as a roughneck in the oil fields. He served in the Air Force Strategic Air Command during the Korean War as a radio operator leading to both his life-long love of ham radio and his hearing problems.

After serving in the military, he returned to the Sedan area and married Leona Imogene (Davis) Crawford, a young widow with small children Michael 7, Patricia 5 and Lynne 2 in 1958. The family lived in Sedan where he had a radio and TV repair shop and Burl attended Pittsburg State College. After he graduated, the family moved to El Dorado where he taught electronics at Butler County Junior College for 35 years before retiring.

Imogene died in 1997 of cancer and Burl married Sandra Gates in 1998. They lived in Eufaula, Oklahoma and moved back to El Dorado in 2015.