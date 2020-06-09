Jack Ray Watson, 85, of Augusta, KS, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS.

Jack was born in El Dorado, KS on December 21, 1934, to the late Emilyn Laree (McVay) and Elbert Frank Watson. He had a degree in Business and Finance from Wichita University, and was a CFO in Minneapolis for 27 years. As a private pilot, Jack enjoyed flying his Piper Comanche, and was a member of the International Comanche Society. He loved fishing and hunting. On June 14, 1958 he married MaryAnn (Gutschenritter) Watson at St. Joseph's Church in Wichita, KS who survives him.

He is also survived by: sons, Bret Watson and wife Gail of Westerville, OH, and Mark Watson and wife Dana of Savage, MN; grandchildren, Tyler, Nathaniel (Dascia), Jacob, and Richard Watson; great grandchildren, Tydus and Elija Watson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, JoLynn Dennett.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.