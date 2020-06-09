Lowell Eugene Fox, 53, Catharine, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 7, 1966, in Montrose, Colo., to Paul Eugene Fox and Phyllis Jean Duree. He moved to Catharine eights months ago from central California. He grew up in Merced, Calif., and was a graduate from Merced High School.

He was a truck driver and a school bus driver for special needs students.

He enjoyed baking, drawing, cooking and his family. He was a man with a kind heart full of love and compassion.

Survivors include two sons, Eric E. Fox, Council Grove, Harley D. Kinard, California; three stepsons, Jesse Pavek, Council Grove, Robert Theurer and Aaron Theurer, both of California; a step-daughter, Heather Theurer, Council Grove; his mother, Catharine; his father, Bogalusa, La.; a sister, Laura Fox, Catharine; four half-brothers, Nathan Goebel, North Platte, Neb., Anthony Goebel, Ill., Christopher Goebel, Merced, Calif., Gregg Goebel, Nebraska City, Neb.; six step-brothers, Larry Mast, David Mast and William Mast, all of California, Richard Mast, North Carolina, Ronald Mast and Luke Mast, both of Colorado and his former wife, Susie Fox, Council Grove.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jody Webb; a step-sister, Vicki Counts; and a step-father, Lon Mast.

Private family services and inurnment will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial to his mother, Phyllis Mast in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

