Wanda Marie Wash, 87, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 9:28 p.m., Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 while in the company of family members at Pine Village, Moundridge.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church, McPherson, Kansas, with Pastor Lynn Scott officiating.