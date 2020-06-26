Elsie Aletta (Miller) Smith, 100, passed from this earth to be with the Lord Jesus on June 23, 2020. She was 17 days short of her 101st birthday.

Elsie was born July 10, 1919, in Hugoton, Kansas.

Graveside service will be 10: a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Centropolis, Kansas. Family will meet with friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary. The family suggests memorial contributions to Centropolis Baptist Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Elsie’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.