To the editor:

I am somewhat saddened by the constant statements of a certain writer who colors most of his statements with accusations that are not entirely true.

I read his letter and was surprised to see that he has not investigated his own statements. I will address them in order.

I agree, in our legal system, you are innocent until proven guilty. What legal system has this been passed through? None yet that I know of.

In regards to the writer’s statement that Democrats suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, I do not know of such a disease nor psychological problem.

The writer goes on to state that there was no evidence of collusion and/or conspiracy by President Trump. Mr. Mueller states that he cannot exonerate the president. So that statement means to me that there is something amiss in what he found.

The writer states that “Polls show the American people don’t favor impeachment of President Trump.” It is a 50/50 split. “Go for it,” states the writer. That will improve the chances of President Trump in the 2020 election. We can argue that statement because we disagree.

Here is a passage from a story by The Washington Post about constitutional law professor Lawrence Tribe.

“Tribe explained that the House could reach that ‘verdict’ on Trump’s guilt without bothering to refer their findings to the Senate at all, knowing that there is no chance Republicans would vote to convict. Instead, Tribe writes that the House could, after closing the impeachment hearings, adopt a ‘resolution’ stating its verdict on Trump’s guilt. Adopting such a strong resolution declaring Trump’s guilt – if indeed the House reaches that conclusion – is ‘one that even a president accustomed to treating everything as a victory would be hard-pressed to characterize as such vindication,’ Tribe wrote in The Post.”

Letting Attorney General Barr declassify documents is OK with me as long as he secures them. The information included in those documents could endanger our national security and the lives of those who have given us sensitive information.

The writer ends his letter with “I can’t wait.” Neither can I. Let the chips fall where they may.