Life in the Jim Crow era was more about sidestepping and keeping your head down than living but Elwood Curtis is watching for signs of change. Author Colson Whitehead couldn’t shake what he learned about the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Florida. His considerable research has sprung to life a work of fiction so elegant you may forget the characters never lived. However, Curtis’ imagined life is true to what many southern black youth endured in those days.

A quiet youth, Curtis is recognized in his community by both black and white citizens as poised and mature. Other mothers use him as an example of how their sons should behave. This doesn’t make him popular but he doesn’t mind. Elwood has a job, a referral to start college classes early and the speeches of Dr. King to guide him. So how did he end up at Nickel Creek where boys are valued under five cents and how long until the staff recognizes he doesn’t belong here?

“Nickel Boys” paints a vivid picture of what life for black youth in correctional academies was like. Though Whitehead seems to leave no cruel stone unturned, he masterfully leaves the most gruesome aspects to the reader’s imagination. The final pages of this wonderful novel highlight all his sources and inspiration for those with the stomach to step off the fictional path and into a section of history we are still reconciling.

If you are already acquainted with Whitehead, this is a must read. If his work is new territory, know it is not a beach read. What it is may awaken the youthful ideals we all hold and inspire readers to push on for a better world.

“Nickel Boys” is expected for release July 16.

Jessey Nickells reviews books for the Leavenworth Times.