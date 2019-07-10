To the editor:

I recently sent a message to both Kansas senators. I feel that it was a simple question. I asked both Sen. Moran and Sen. Roberts why their party seems reluctant to secure future elections. I also asked them not to tell me that Sen. McConnell is the only reason there has been no action. If we have created a dictatorship in one of our democratic institutions, or if our senators have allowed a dictatorship in those institutions, we need some restructuring. Please write your senators and ask them to push for a bipartisan bill to secure our elections from tampering.