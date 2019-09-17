To the editor:

This concerns ring and nest cameras and listening devices and sound enhancers. I wonder if people with ring/nest cameras are familiar with the Kansas law on breach of privacy. Judging by the few if any signs informing the public of such devices on the premises by owners of such, none.

I know there are a few households on every city block including my neighborhood with these surveillance gadgets but no front door or front yard sign informing the unsuspecting visitor at the door or pedestrians that they are being watched or eavesdropped on. People walking on the sidewalk in front of the house might not want to be videotaped or have their private conversations or comings and goings recorded. The videotaped person should have the right to deletion of the videotape section in question. It’s only common courtesy and respect for others’ personal space. The range of these cameras should not include your neighbors’ properties. It really should stop at the property line.

Definition of private place – a place where one may reasonably expect to be safe from uninvited intrusion or surveillance.