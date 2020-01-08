At least one Kansas lawmaker wants to do away with Daylight Savings Time.

This seems like a waste of time. Pun fully intended.

In early January, a Wichita TV station reported State Rep. Kristey Williams, R-August, plans to take a swing at Daylight Savings Time. Last year she introduced a bill that would exempt the state from “fall back” and “spring forward.” A bill she plans to introduce this year, House Bill No. 2422, would establish daylight saving time as the permanent standard time for the entire state. Currently, 101 of Kansas’ 105 counties use Central Standard Time, while Sherman, Wallace, Greeley and Hamilton, all of which border Colorado, use Mountain Time.

"In Kansas, most citizens don't want to stay on standard time all the time, and the reason is simple. We want more daylight hours, hours when we are awake and less when we're sleeping," Williams told KWCH-TV.

There are lots of consequences to consider with this legislation. Think about what communities on state borders might go through if we made this switch. Imagine what people who live in the Kansas City metro might have to deal with daily especially for those who work on the other side of the border.

And let’s not forget to consider the confusion that might take place for western Kansans who will no doubt also have to make adjustments as this is implemented.

Frankly, there’s no time for this. Lawmakers are only in Topeka for about 90 days and the clock starts ticking Jan. 13. There’s work to be done and legislators really shouldn’t be debating what time it is.

Lawmakers have to deal with questions about possible Medicaid expansion, tax reform, medical marijuana and the opioid crisis, among many others. These issues are far weightier. They have larger impacts on Kansans from Tribune to Topeka to Hutchinson and Holton, and deserve the full attention of our elected officials.

This legislation reeks of elevator music, bad movies and polite conversation — all things that while well-intentioned really are by design only helpful to kill time.

We expect them to practice good time management in the Statehouse. That can be easier said than done of course, but avoiding this issue just seems like common sense.

Perhaps when the true issues of the day have been tackled then we can turn to father time and ask what his watch says. But until then, we’ll say this to the lawmakers in the back, please don’t waste time debating time.