As the executive director of the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District, I have a unique opportunity to work with people who value and support the continued development and enhancements of the areas on the south and the north side of the river. I thought the article "Downtown Represents Community on the Rise" by India Yarborough offered a nice commentary on the enthusiasm of downtown development. It is important that the downtown area of a capital city not only be aesthetically pleasing but also offer a positive experience for visitors, and the improvements made, as well as those in the planning, have been tremendous.

In the last paragraph of the article she wrote, "When I think of downtown Topeka five years from now, I picture a handful of city blocks peppered with boutiques, bars, arts shops, music venues and an eclectic mix of new and old." What she was describing as a vision for downtown is what NOTO offers the community today. We are that eclectic mix of shops and experiences; we are that area has experienced significant beautification and revitalization; with Redbud Park, we are that area with an attractive hub for activities; we are that area where people of all ages, income levels, and experiences want to come because we are thriving and they want to be a part!

The revitalization of both sides of the river does not mean that downtown and NOTO are in competition. Both areas are unique; downtown will not be NOTO and vice versa. We are excited about the happenings in our dynamic core.

Thomas Underwood, Topeka