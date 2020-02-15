With today's news out of the Department of Justice, it seems obvious not only does Donald Trump get to break any law without penalty, but he is also now extending his free pass to friends.

The DOJ announced they are backing off the original suggested sentence for Roger Stone because the president feels it was too harsh and unfair AND may do the same for other Trump supporters who have been convicted. If you are a friend or supporter of the president the court system and U.S. laws do not apply to you.

Why do I remember someone running for office claiming he was going to “drain the swamp”?

JM Leas, Hays