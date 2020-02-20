Sometime soon I’ll receive my annual fix of ashes. The ashes I’ll receive will be created by burning the palms from last year’s Palm Sunday, then sprinkling them with holy water. The ashes will be smudged on my forehead and I will hear either an ancient reminder that “thou art dust and unto dust thou shalt return,” or I will be admonished to “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”

I predict there will be a large number of people lining up to have their foreheads smudged. The majority will be the old standbys, the Sunday faithful. Others will include the CEOs — Christmas and Easter Only — or the CAPEs — Christmas, Ashes, Palms and Easter. And some who are attending won’t darken a church door again until Ash Wednesday 2021.

Why this fascination with ashes? Each of us, whether we consciously think about it or not, realizes that we don’t have forever. Ashes, like funerals, are signs of mortality, mourning and penance; they are meant to convey a sense of loss, sorrow, emptiness and contrition. Originally a sign of private penitence, wearing ashes became a way to arouse prayerful sympathy in fellow Christians.

Ash Wednesday is the next best thing to a holy day. As one of my students remarked, “It’s the one day of the year that you know who believes what you believe.” Ashes on the forehead are a sign of Christian identity, a secret code and a sign of solidarity with other believers.

I like to think of Ash Wednesday as the beginning of my annual spiritual housecleaning. I am reminded that all of us, whether kings or kooks, queens or commoners, are just ashes in the end. Easter is still six weeks off. We’ve been given this time to review our choices, whether right or wrong, good or bad, and decide what to do about them. Fix what needs to be fixed.

Sometimes it helps to be reminded that others also are struggling and might need help from us. Perhaps they are anxious and need a good word, and I haven’t been hearing it. Maybe they’re afraid and need my reassurance. Perhaps they need to hear a thank you or a little tenderness in what seems to be a hard, stressful world.

Maybe they need me to pray for them, or better yet, pray with them. And maybe by focusing on others, I won’t get dragged down by my own sorrows and miseries.

Being smudged with ashes on the forehead is a primitive, tribal thing, marking us as belonging to the tribe of Christ. Ash Wednesday is a good time for me to reflect on a blunt question: What am I going to do with the time between when I get my forehead smudged with ashes and when I actually become them?

Email Jim at schinjc@yahoo.com.