Only in the new political reality could someone like Bernie Sanders be taken seriously.

If his ideas were new, it might be different, but they are as moribund as the former Soviet Union.

In the world of Sanders, we can look forward to energy dependence in pursuit of a hoax, health care rationing and the rise of an arrogant political minority that fancies themselves the voice of the people.

Sanders praises Fidel Castro for an indoctrination literacy program yet dismisses the vast accomplishments of President Trump.

How times in America have changed that a crank like Sanders could rise to the top of the Democratic Party.

This socialist fraud has been tried and failed before with the same decline into poverty and ideological duplicity.

We won’t be given a choice with Bernie Sanders and his radical supporters! The outcome will be to force us into their program whether we like it or not.

Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson