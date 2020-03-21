Mr. Hrenchir at the Topeka Capital Journal recently wrote of a Shawnee County Health Department report that noted of drug overdose deaths in our county; the second greatest percentage of deaths were attributed to health care workers.

Of the nursing shortage, consider a high turnover rate from burnout and effects of chronic exposure to trauma. Consider a notion that health care workers are disposable whereas personnel with direct access to these controlled substances include the registered nurse, CRNA, physicians and pharmacy staff with keys, or credentials to unlock storage systems closely monitored with rigorous scrutiny.

So how are health care workers getting these drugs?

While working in a surgery department many years ago, it wasn't uncommon to walk into an unused operating room and find a 60cc syringe filled with propofol left unsupervised on the anesthesia machine. Protocol demanded a waste procedure with an observing registered nurse, but why the initial carelessness?

One might think a perceived, lazy indifference offensive to the mother of a curious youth that died from ingested fentanyl-laced oxycodone found on the streets of Topeka, or are our children disposable, too? Lock it up!

Keri Strahler, Topeka