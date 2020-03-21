He did not cause the coronavirus, but President Donald Trump bears full responsibility for the country’s woefully unprepared response. While scientists and medical professionals warned about the potential danger, Trump dismissed the threat as a “hoax.” Not long ago, he told America that there were only 15 cases in the U.S. and soon the number would be down to zero. He assured us that it would likely be gone by April with warmer weather and that it would just magically disappear.

We had weeks and months to learn from the spread of the virus abroad and to prepare for its inevitable appearance in the U.S., but the Trump administration did virtually nothing.

Part of the problem was that there was no centralized pandemic planning office in the federal government, since Trump inexplicably dismantled that office in 2018 as part of his single-minded obsession to undo anything created by Obama. It wasn’t until the number of infected Americans soared into the thousands and the number of deaths exceeded 100 that Trump appeared to realize the severity of the situation.

So now, he has attempted to change course and re-make his image as a “war-time president” who has come to the rescue of the American people. He has graded his own response as a “10.”

In typical Trump fashion, he has hijacked the White House Coronavirus Task Force and made it into a daily reality television show starring himself. Unfortunately, many of the president’s statements are false or misleading, but this is a real-life crisis that has disrupted the lives and jobs of millions and will result in the loss of thousands of American lives.

Jim Van Slyke, Topeka