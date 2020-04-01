I am encouraged by the bipartisan work that has resulted in a new law to help fight COVID-19 and stimulate the economy. I hope we will remember that the highest priority is saving lives and the second is stimulating the economy. We can do both.

I am disturbed by messages that target Chinese-Americans and other immigrants. References to the "Chinese virus" by Mr. Trump has resulted in increased harassment of Chinese-Americans. Kris Kobach has made ludicrous statements that 12,000 Chinese nationals have crossed the border, bringing the virus with them. This, he says, is reason to expand the border wall.

We need to consider what the Bible has to say about these issues as we look toward 2020 elections.

"When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. The stranger who sojourns with you shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself." Leviticus 19:33-34

"You will know the truth and the truth will make you free." Jesus, in John 8:32.

Elvera Johnson, Topeka