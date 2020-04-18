I genuinely hate this coronavirus pandemic. It has dealt out so much misery and death.

But I am also really fascinated by our societal reaction. We all remember after the 9/11 attacks, there was a 2-3 month period that American society was just different. And it was in a good way. The value of life, simple kindnesses, a shared resolved, the bravery of first responders were all tangible and moving.

In 2020, America once again feels different but not in a positive way. There is anxiety, fear, even dread about our common future.

A gallows humor has resulted. “Bernie Sanders Drops out as Campaign Goals of locking Everyone Up, Destroying Economy already Achieved” opines the satirical headline at the Babylon Bee. Or “Most Millennials Completely Unaffected by Order to Stay in Parents Home, Not Work.”

This societal dread is mostly due to the unprecedented steps taken by local governments. Did they go too far? Or, to some, not far enough?

I was part of a 43-member House coalition that signed an open letter to Gov. Kelly asking “what is your plan to get our economy moving?”

The business community needs some certainty, a blueprint, and right now that is lacking. The voices frantic to lead us into societal lockdown have become incredibly timid about leading us out.

If you read our letter in it’s entirety, it doesn’t point fingers, it just asks for some leadership. And clarity. And transparency.

Sadly, the governor was dismissive. The initiators were a group of nine freshman Republicans, and it was only signed by 43 total representatives.

The governor needs to keep an open mind. This desire to open life back up in Kansas is tangible and widespread and cuts across political boundaries.

I worry Kelly’s mind is rather closed. If you watch her press conferences on video she says her unprecedented actions were “unavoidable.” She had to do it, Dr. Norman and “the science” demanded it.

Well, to be honest, much of what I have learned about the COVID-19 crisis is how untrue those statements are. Fifty state governors have all faced the same public health crisis and yet made very differing “unavoidable” choices.

Our neighboring states of Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, and South Dakota have all avoided statewide mandatory stay-at-home orders. Those governors, all with public health officials as knowledgeable as Dr. Norman, did not see the wisdom in such draconian action.

The same week Gov. Kelly’s Executive Order 20-18 criminalized church-based worship due to the 0.0005% of Kansas churches that weren’t voluntarily complying with EO20-14, the governor of Texas was loosening restrictions on churches in his state.

The same week Gov. Kelly demurs from serious talk of restoring Kansas businesses, Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota is rolling out a specific plan for her state.

Goodness gracious, look at progressive Sweden! The land of Volvos and IKEA is taking a mostly hands-off approach as their well-trained public health officials are protecting the elderly and infirm but otherwise letting the virus spread. Short-term pain but long-term gain.

The results of these different approaches are easily found online. At covidtracking.com you can see the rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Kansas is doing okay, but other states making different choices have done as well. And that is “so far,” for the pandemic is still in process and it will take months until all the comparisons can be made.

Interestingly, the state-by-state results are very poor for Medicaid expansion advocates. The states that have expanded Medicaid actually show worse COVID-19 results than states that have refused. This makes Kansas Democrats pledge to hold a state re-opening hostage until expansion passes even more boneheaded.

The national projection is that unemployment levels will hit 12% nationally by June 1. The initial $350 billion Paycheck Protection Act money for small business is all gone. Stores that could survive a 3-week shutdown can’t handle a 3-month shutdown.

It’s not just lives but livelihoods that are dying in Kansas. It’s not all COVID-19 related however. Sure, it started with the virus, but it turned deadly when bureaucrats and autocrats turned a health crisis into an economic crisis. That needs to change. Now!

Rep. Paul Waggoner represents District 104 in the Kansas House.