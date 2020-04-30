News reports say Democrats are preparing plans to do their convention’s business without having to actually hold the convention. But the Republicans still plan to hold their convention and even resume holding the Trump rallies in the near future. To which I say “The more the merrier.”

From the standpoint of the Democrats, there can be nothing bad about doing something which has the potential to produce a sizable reduction in the number of people willing — or able — to vote for Trump this fall. This is something the people starting to hold demonstrations should think about.

John Ruff, Logan