The Kansas African-American History Museum is a beautifully curated museum with a dedicated staff and board. Ironically it’s physically surrounded by the Sedgwick County Jail. The museum, a historic landmark, the former Calgary Baptist Church in what was the original black neighborhood of Wichita. Today sadly, this historic black neighborhood is still populated by mainly African-American men who live in the jail. The church was declared a historic landmark by the City of Wichita decades ago; I served on the committee.

The irony of a historic black church surrounded by a jail and now TKAMM in a neighborhood populated by African-American men in jail, is stunning mentally and visually. People of the State of Kansas, Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita and especially the African-American community deserve better. White leadership who have perpetuated this extreme example of institutional racism over time must lead the way to build a new museum.

Today Black Lives Matter and Black History Matters and local and state leaders among the majority population of Kansas need to honor the legacies of African-American Kansans. We must build a proper museum from which we can all learn and grow.

David Wilkinson, Lawrence