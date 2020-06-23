As we continue to address the coronavirus pandemic threat, we have yet another virus facing America, one that has the potential of being even more dangerous. It first appeared over three years ago and has continued to spread unchecked across the nation.

First signs of it were exhibited when KKK, Neo Nazi and white supremacist came out of their closets and began paying pubic homage to a newfound hero. It has continued to fester and grow, attacking the nation’s institutions of law, order and justice that have protected us for over 240 years.

Highly contagious, it was easily spread through mass gatherings (rallies), exposing victims who lacked immunity against shallow promises, carnival style platitudes and cute catch phrases, further eroding the fundamental moral values and principles the nation was built around.

With a firm foothold already established in the executive branch, it found its way into the legislative and judicial branches of government, utilizing blind partisanship and installing unqualified lackeys into positions of power in order to circumvent the checks, balances and accountability designed to prevent the spread of such diseases.

The name of this virus is Trumpism and I see the elections in November as the "vaccine" to stop its spread and to begin healing the scars from a disease that has made us the laughing stock of our enemies and embarrassment to our allies and friends. Hopefully our survival against this attack to our system will provide us with immunity against it happening again.

Matt Turner, Hays