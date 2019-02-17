BASKETBALL
High school girls box scores
Results Saturday
MCLOUTH 61, OSKALOOSA 46
Oskaloosa;11;8;8;19;—;46
McLouth;16;11;17;17;—;61
Oskaloosa — Reg. Curry 4 2-7 10, Ree. Curry 2 1-2 5, Adams 0 1-2 1, Rockhold 5 9-17 10, Pfau 5 1-2 11.
McLouth — Weissenbach 5 2-2 12, Dice 1 0-0 2, M. Pope 1 2-3 4, Kuglin 1 0-0 2, Murr 1 0-0 2, S. Pope 2 0-0 4, Mitchell 11 (2) 6-8 30, Dailey 2 1-2 5.
SABETHA 36, ROYAL VALLEY 27
Royal Valley;9;8;3;7;—;27
Sabetha;2;11;9;14;—;36
Royal Valley — Ma. Irving 3 (1) 1-3 8, Thomas 3 (3) 1-2 10, Me. Irving 1 0-0 2, Broxterman 3 1-1 7.
Sabetha — Hughes 1 3-5 5, Krebs 1 8-8 1-, Schumann 0 5-8 5, Michael 1 1-2 3, Renyer 4 5-5 13.
Boys high school box scores
Results Saturday
MCLOUTH 61, OSKALOOSA 55 OT
Oskaloosa;14;12;6;16;7;—;55
McLouth;16;8;16;8;13;—;61
Oskaloosa — Robbins 5 (5) 0-0 15, Wells 5 (2) 2-3 14, Shufflebarger 0 1-2 1, Reed 7 (2) 3-4 19, Bassett 2 (2) 0-0 6.
McLouth — Carlton 2 2-2 6, J. Pope 7 2-4 16, G. Pope 9 (4) 1-3 23, Jo. Willits 3 0-0 6, Barfield 2 -0 4, Robbins 1 4-7 6.
SABETHA 60, ROYAL VALLEY 43
Royal Valley;18;2;10;13;—;43
Sabetha;8;13;18;21;—;60
Royal Valley — Hale 4 (1) 2-4 11, Wahwassuck 3 (1) 5-8 12, Mills 1 1-1 3, Neuner 3 (1) 0-1 7, Torres 0 3-3 3, Klotz 1 0-0 2, Spoonhunter 2 1-3 5.
Sabetha — Stapleton 1 2-2 4, Cox 4 (2) 0-4 10, Funk 1 (1) 2-2 5, Dyke 0 1-2 1, Burger 6 3-4 15, Garber 5 (1) 3-4 14, Gruber 2 2-2 6, Spellmeier 2 (1) 0-0 5.