Saturday's regional wrestling results

CLASS 6A

At Garden City

Team scores

Derby 229.5, Manhattan 220.5, Washburn Rural 210, Garden City 201.5, Campus 159, Dodge City 154, Free State 120.5, Hutchinson 71.5, Junction City 73, Gardner-Edgerton 72, Wichita West 71, Wichita South 51.5, Lawrence 46, Wichita Southeast 29, Wichita North 26.5, Liberal 24.5, Topeka High 17, Wichita East 12.5

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Bi. Murray, Washburn Rural dec. Mendez, Dodge City, SV-1 7-5. 113 — McCracken, Campus dec. Taylor, Manhattan, 3-1. 120 — Hernandez, Garden City dec. Weil, Dodge City, 6-4. 126 — Fincher, Free State dec. Dominguez, Garden City, UTB 3-2. 132 — Holt, Garden City dec. Lindsey, Derby, 6-4. 138 — Janas, Garden City dec. Edwards, Dodge City, 8-4. 145 — Jacobs, Free State pinned Wells, Washburn Rural, 5:51. 152 — Squires, Derby dec. Bowen, Campus, TB-1 2-1. 160 — Wilson, Manhattan maj. dec. Karibo, Wichita South, 16-5. 170 — Lindsey, Derby won by tech. fall over Saddler, Manhattan, 15-0. 182 — Willis, Derby dec. Carter, Washburn Rural, 8-2. 195 — Williams, Washburn Rural dec. Rodriguez, Garden City, 9-6. 220 — Schlepp, Manhattan dec. Stroud, Wichita North, 3-2. 285 — Darville, Dodge City dec. Chairez, Garden City, 7-3.

Consolation finals

106 — Sheler, Campus pinned Honas, Lawrence, 4:41. 113 — Douglas, Washburn Rural won by inj. default over Pineda, Garden City. 120 — Bo. Murray, Washburn Rural maj. dec. Sauder, Manhattan, 11-2. 126 — Wells, Derby dec. Rojas, Dodge City, 6-5. 132 — Bammes, Manhattan dec. Streeter, Free State, 2-0. 138 — Bowen, Campus maj. dec. Grijalva, Derby, 8-0. 145 — Ross, Derby dec. Otero, Dodge City, 3-2. 152 — Graebner, Hutchinson dec. Daro. Island-Jones, Manhattan, 3-1. 160 — Taylor, Dodge City dec. Garcia, Garden City, 2-1. 170 — Saunders, Wichita West pinned Eddis, Free State, 0:33. 182 — White, Manhattan pinned Beers, Free State, 2:18. 195 — Westmoreland, Derby won by inj. default over Schroeder, Campus. 220 — Williams, Campus dec. Geddes, Hutchinson, 3-1. 285 — Jewsome, Lawrence dec. Washington, Derby, 8-3.

Fifth place

106 — Woods, Derby pinned Washington, Wichita West, 2:41. 113 — Smith, Gardner-Edgerton dec. Farrell, Lawrence, SV-1 4-2. 120 — Edwards, Hutchinson pinned Anderson, Gardner-Edgerton, 0:48. 126 — Collins, Washburn Rural dec. Thornton, Junction City, 7-6. 132 — Ratcliffe, Gardner-Edgerton pinned N. Vincent, Washburn Rural, 2:54. 138 — Mitchell, Manhattan dec. Whitton, Junction City, 10-5. 145 — Dari. Island-Jones, Manhattan dec. Mora, Liberal, 5-4. 152 — Neuman, Junction City dec. Rodriguez, Gardner-Edgerton, 2-1. 160 — Rushin, Wichita West won by inj. default over Willis, Derby. 170 — Allen, Hutchinson pinned Blake, Topeka High, 4:41. 182 — Soureshjani, Wichita Southeast pinned Rodriguez, Gardner-Edgerton, 0:39. 195 — Adeleye, Junction City pinned Houston, Manhattan, 1:56. 220 — Allen, Derby dec. Perez, Wichita West, 3-1. 285 — Beehler, Campus dec. Collins, Wichita South, SV-1 3-1.

Seventh place

106 — Amani, Wichita Southeast pinned Marshall, Gardner-Edgerton, 0:48. 113 — Shanks, Free State dec. Frenkamp, Wichita South, 3-2. 120 — Martinez, Campus pinned Danford, Junction City, 2:18. 126 — Gaeta, Gardner-Edgerton dec. Brunner, Manhattan, 7-6. 132 — Sheler, Campus pinned Mertez, Wichita South, 1:37. 138 — Delvalle, Hutchinson dec. J. Vincent, Washburn Rural, 5-2. 145 — Fiedler, Wichita West pinned Ruiz-Hernandez, Garden City, 2:09. 152 — Sparling, Washburn Rural pinned Arellano, Garden City, 4:26. 160 — Brunton, Washburn Rural pinned Kapien, Liberal, 1:27. 170 — Sims, Garden City dec. Smith, Junction City, 4-2. 182 — Ragin, Wichita West dec. Galindo, Dodge City, 5-3. 195 — Thomas, Wichita East dec. Monreal, Dodge City, 8-4. 220 — Cress, Washburn Rural pinned May, Garden City, 2:21. 285 — Huckstep, Washburn Rural dec. Ilalio, Manhattan, 4-3.



CLASS 4A

At Chanute

Team scores

Chanute 205.5, Winfield 185.5, Frontenac 151.5, Burlington 150, El Dorado 117, Augusta 75, Coffeyville 66, Independence 61, Labette County 36, Columbus 35.5, Parsons 28, Iola 21, Caney Valley 17, Girard 16.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Clements, Chanute pinned Stanton, Caney Valley, 2:56. 113 — Ledford, Winfield dec. Misener, Chanute, 1-0. 120 — Ev. Totty, Burlington pinned Ray, Winfield, 4:13. 126 — Berkenmeier, Burlington dec. Laing, Augusta, 9-6. 132 — Et. Totty, Burlington maj. dec. L. McDonald, Chanute, 16-5. 138 — McDaniel, Frontenac dec. Winder, Chanute, 6-3. 145 — Jameson, Frontenac pinned B. McDonald, Chanute, 4:19. 152 — Ishimura, Frontenac dec. Johnson, Burlington, SV-1 9-7. 160 — Wernli, El Dorado dec. W. Jameson, Frontenac, 5-3. 170 — Hackler, El Dorado dec. Niegsch, Frontenac, 9-5. 182 — Braungardt, Winfield pinned Bober, Burlington, 1:43. 195 — Ensch, Frontenac dec. Morrissey, Winfield, 4-1. 220 — Morgan, El Dorado pinned Woodward, Coffeyville, 0:15. 285 — Powell, Chanute pinned White, Coffeyville, 0:30.

Consolation finals

106 — Flatt, Labette County maj. dec. Glaser, Girard, 14-0. 113 — Jackson, Augusta dec. Roberts, El Dorado, 4-0. 120 — Fox, Augusta pinned Gomez, El Dorado, 2:26. 126 — Seely, Chanute pinned Al-Bureni, Independence, 2:03. 132 — Hill, Winfield dec. Lapping, Frontenac, 5-4. 138 — Price, Winfield pinned Malson, Parsons, 1:26. 145 — Knowles, El Dorado dec. Jones, Iola, 4-0. 152 — Misener, Chanute dec. Lawson, Independence, SV-1 6-4. 160 — Morin, Winfield dec. Bruce, Independence, 7-0. 170 — Ketchum, Augusta dec. Finey, Winfield, 5-1. 182 — Dillow, Chanute pinned Kroenke, Frontenac, 0:23. 195 — Barrager, Coffeyville dec. Short, Independence, 11-5. 220 — Phillips, Winfield pinned Davis, Chanute, 1:34. 285 — Lolar, Winfield pinned Kuhlmann, Burlington, 0:11.

At Paola

Team scores

Ottawa 149.5, Eudora 141, Louisburg 138.5, Paola 115, Tonganoxie 113, Prairie View 108.5, KC Piper 102.5, Anderson County 96, Fort Scott 83, Perry-Lecompton 74, Baldwin 51, Osawatomie 34, Miege 33, Atchison 32, KC Ward 3.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Sonntag, Tonganoxie pinned Fraser, Eudora, 2:42. 113 — Mitzner, Osawatomie maj. dec. Holtzen, Louisburg, 11-2. 120 — Wright, Anderson County pinned Blevins, Ottawa, 0:31. 126 — Martin, Paola dec. Creach, Ottawa, 1-0. 132 — Andrews, Eudora pinned Lane, Ottawa, 5:03. 138 — Lynch, Eudora pinned Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton, 5:40. 145 — Doles, Louisburg dec. Daniels, Fort Scott, 8-4. 152 — Riedel, Tonganoxie won by tech. fall over Ferguson, KC Piper, 17-2. 160 — Cullor, Prairie View won by tech. fall over Spangler, Ottawa, 15-0. 170 — Caplinger, Louisburg dec. Martin, KC Piper, 8-3. 182 — Sutton, Anderson County dec. Mace, Ottawa, SV-1 8-06. 195 — Searcy, Tonganoxie dec. Ferguson, Ottawa, 8-3. 220 — Moore, Louisburg pinned Robb, Perry-Lecompton, 3:03. 285 — Ryan, Miege dec. White, KC Piper, SV-1 3-1.

Consolation finals

106 — Crooks, Ottawa won by tech. fall over Hollman, Osawatomie, 16-0. 113 — Isenhower, Prairie View pinned Faircloth, Eudora, 2:12. 120 — Rebant, Atchison pinned Owens, Louisburg, 4:47. 126 — Burchett, Fort Scott pinned Lanter, KC Piper, 2:45. 132 — Bowden, Paola dec. Stinnett, Fort Scott, 11-8. 138 — Bonham, Louisburg pinned Taylor, Fort Scott, 1:46. 145 — Andrews, Eudora dec. Kline, Prairie View, 5-0. 152 — Ohlmeier, Paola pinned Roush, Perry-Lecompton, 2:08. 160 — White, KC Piper pinned Collier, Tonganoxie, 3:16. 170 — Allen, Anderson County pinned Boone, Prairie View, 3:55. 182 — Stribling, Paola pinned Hall, Fort Scott, 0:59. 195 — Gerleman, Prairie View pinned Stewart, KC Piper, 2:06. 220 — Schartz, Paola pinned Brecheisen, 3:38. 285 — Cox-Haliburton, Prairie View pinned Rossillon, Perry-Lecompton, 1:54.

At Smoky Valley

Team scores

Marysville 226.5, Abilene 168, Holton 149, Santa Fe Trail 132, Smoky Valley 80, Clay Center 77.5, Wamego 74, Russell 58.5, Concordia 56, Rock Creek 52, Chapman 46, Royal Valley 25, Hayden 22, Jefferson West 9.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Barnes, Holton dec. Koppes, Clay Center, 5-0. 113 — W. Stroda, Abilene dec. Anguish, Concordia, 2-0. 120 — Rowe, Santa Fe Trail pinned Novotny, Marysville, 3:28. 126 — Crownover, Marysville maj. dec. Tholstrup, Clay Center, 10-1. 132 — Roush, Holton pinned Pierson, Wamego, 5:21. 138 — Crome, Marysville pinned Burenheide, Rock Creek, 0:53. 145 — Bockin, Marysville dec. Lee, Wamego, 6-4. 152 — Cae. Jackson, Holton dec. Roever, Marysville, 5-3. 160 — Ackerman, Marysville pinned Schroeder, Concordia, 2:44. 170 — Whiteley, Abilene dec. Slupianek, Marysville, 4-2. 182 — Tannahill, Holton pinned Lindhorst, Marysville, 1:30. 195 — Champoux, Marysville pinned Harvey, Chapman, 3:01. 220 — Ferris, Chapman dec. D. Wuthnow, Abilene, UTB 3-1. 285 — Wampler, Smoky Valley pinned Seals, Santa Fe Trail, 2:27.

Consolation finals

106 — K. Stroda, Abilene dec. Kemling, Concordia, 7-1. 113 — Baldwin, Russell maj. dec. Kalivoda, Clay Center, 10-0. 120 — Cay. Jackson, Holton pinned Shoup, Rock Creek, 4:23. 126 — Schoenberger, Russell won by tech. fall over Brown, Wamego, 16-1. 132 — Snellings, Marysville pinned Windholz, Russell, 3:55. 138 — Fletcher, Holton dec. Randles, Abilene, 3-2. 145 — A. Wuthnow, Abilene pinned Nold, Rock Creek, 2:05. 152 — Pfeifer, Russell dec. Z. Jeanneret, Santa Fe Trail, 7-2. 160 — C. Jeanneret, Santa Fe Trail pinned Pywell, Smoky Valley, 4:11. 170 — Hopp, Smoky Valley dec. Scott, Jefferson West, 2-1. 182 — DeVader, Hayden pinned Mohr, Abilene, 3:51. 195 — Prettyman, Santa Fe Trail pinned Schwarz, Abilene, 0:46. 220 — Harmes, Santa Fe Trail pinned Burks, Smoky Valley, 1:55. 285 — Henely, Abilene pinned McDonald, Clay Center, 1:34.

CLASS 3-2-1A

At Rossville

Team scores

Riley County 144, Rossville 123,Silver Lake 118, Sabetha 115, Riverside 90, Atchison County 82, Wellsville 74, Council Grove 71, Chase County 51, Mission Valley 51, Doniphan West 47, Osage City 44, Oskaloosa 44, St. Marys 33.5, White City 30, Maur Hill 22, Pleasant Ridge 22, Onaga 15, Wabaunsee 13, Horton 6, Central Heights 6.

Individual qualifiers

Championship finals

106 — Z. Archer, Rossville dec. Ragland, Pleasant Ridge, 6-2. 113 — VanValkenburg, White City dec. Elliott, Wellsville, 4-1. 120 — A. Archer, Rossville pinned Collins, Osage City, 3;02. 126 — Allen, Silver Lake dec. Jackson, Riley County, 5-0. 132 — B. Horn, Riverside dec. Ewing, Wellsville, 4-2. 138 — Twombly, Rossville pinned Hewitt, Atchison County, 5:41. 145 — Richard, Riley County dec. L. Horn, Riverside, 4-2. 152 — Signs, Wellsville dec. Kruger, Silver Lake, 7-1. 160 — Barnes, Riley County pinned Ki. Juhl, Riverside, 2:53. 170 — Waggoner, Riley County maj. dec. Hinck, Mission Valley, 12-2. 182 — Ch. Owen, Chase County dec. E. King, Oskaloosa, SV-1 4-2. 195 — Davoren, Rossville dec. Remer, Silver Lake, 10-5. 220 — Rokey, Sabetha pinned Whalen, Osage City, 0:50. 285 — Strahm, Sabetha pinned C. King, Oskaloosa, 1:27.

Consolation finals

106 — Scholz, Atchison County pinned Fief, Riley County, 2:00. 113 — Thelwell, Riley County dec. Ju. Rakestraw, Silver Lake, 4-2. 120 — Page, Atchison County pinned Johnson, Council Grove, 2:57. 126 — C. King, St. Marys dec. Dillon, Sabetha, 8-2. 132 — Sales, Council Grove dec. Schroeder, Silver Lake, 5-4. 138 — Bird, Wellsville dec. Bacon, Council Grove, 8-2. 145 — Brownlee, Sabetha dec. Co. Owen, Chase County, 5-0. 152 — Tinklin, Sabetha dec. Brown, St. Marys, 6-2. 160 — Lowdermilk, Sabetha pinned Budke, Chase County, 2:00. 170 — Barron, Riverside pinned Schwarz, Silver Lake, 0:38. 182 — Howerton, Doniphan West pinned Jo. Rakestraw, Silver Lake, 1:32. 195 — McCoy, Riley County dec. J. Grame, Mission Valley, 5-0. 220 — Gilbert, Council Grove pinned Schueneman, Doniphan West, 1:33. 285 — Parker, Mission Valley dec. Miller, Doniphan West, 1-0.