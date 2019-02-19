Washburn Rural’s girls basketball team never found the knockout punch it was looking for in Monday night’s Centennial League game at Highland Park.

But the Junior Blues came up with enough big plays to hold on for a 59-58 victory over the Scots, keeping their hopes for at least a share of the league championship intact.

With the win, Rural improved to 17-2 overall and 12-1 in the league, keeping pace with Topeka High, a 47-39 winner at Manhattan, for the top spot.

“Highland Park played really well, offensively and defensively," Washburn Rural coach Kevin Bordewick said. “But I don’t think we were ready to go and that’s on me. That was my fault and I’ll take responsibility for that."

Still, the Junior Blues found an answer for everything the Scots (11-8, 6-7) threw at them, with Rural never trailing after junior Kasey Hamilton hit a 3-pointer to put her team ahead 3-2 in the first minute of the game.

Rural led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, 30-29 at the half and 42-39 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Highland Park got within a point three times in the second half and the Scots were still within two (57-55) with 17 seconds remaining after a Tia’Lah Taylor hoop, but Rural senior Carly Bachelor canned two free throws with 10.8 seconds left to give the Junior Blues a 59-55 lead.

Scot junior Ariyana Grassity, who led all scorers with 20 points, hit a 3-pointer to account for the final margin as time ran out.

Bachelor led the Junior Blues with 18 points (12 of 14 at the line) and 12 rebounds, while Hamilton added 16 points.

Rural might not have survived, however, without key contributions from freshmen Emma Krueger and Campbell Bagshaw.

Krueger scored 17 points for the Junior Blues, while Bagshaw hit her only two shots of the game, both 3-point attempts, including a key 3 midway through the third quarter after Highland Park had cut Rural’s lead to one point.

“We’ve been kind of harping on Emma to be in attack mode more and she wasn’t feeling real well, but she’s a tough kid," Bordewick said. “Campbell’s been really working on her shot and I think it’s really shown results. I thought she shot well in the JV game and she came in and made two big 3s, and without those two 3s we don’t win.

“We needed those two freshmen to step up and they did."

Taylor backed Grassity with 12 points for Highland Park, while Jae’Mya Lyons had 11 points and Isabella Carter 10.

WASHBURN RURAL GIRLS 59, HIGHLAND PARK 58

Washburn Rural;17;13;12;17;—;59

Highland Park;13;16;10;19;—;58

Washburn Rural (17-2, 12-1) — Krueger 7-9 3-4 17, Bachelor 3-14 12-14 18, Ebert 1-6 0-0 2, R. Bagshaw 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 5-13 4-6 16, C. Bagshaw 2-2 0-0 6, Wichman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 19-24 59.

Highland Park (11-8, 6-7) — Grassity 6-12 6-6 20, Sherman 1-3 2-2 5, Carter 3-8 2-2 10, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, T. Taylor 5-9 2-5 12, Lyons 4-7 3-4 11, Washington 0-2 0-0 0, A. Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 15-19 58.

3-point goals — Washburn Rural 4 (C. Bagshaw 2, Hamilton 2), Highland Park 5 (Grassity 2, Carter 2, Sherman). Total fouls — Washburn Rural 15, Highland Park 18. Fouled out — Lyons, Carter.