On a make-up day due to inclement weather, Elyria Christian boys basketball team took care of business against Elyria against Peabody-Burns High School, 53-25, in the opening round of the Class 1A regionals on Wednesday evening.

Elyria has been the aggressor the entire game while Peabody struggled to make any field goal shots, as they were 8-for-27 from the floor.

The Eagles also had opportunities to put more points on the board but were unable to finish the baskets when they needed to, but the Eagles still led 11-4 to end the quarter.

Peabody went on a 8-2 run led by Noal Reynolds, trailing as low as two points until the Eagles rallied back with a 6-0 run of their own. The Eagles stayed ahead going into halftime as they were up 24-15

In the second half, it was all Elyria. In the third quarter, Elyria went on the attack as they went on a 7-0 run. The Warriors went scoreless until the last minute of the third quarter. Elyria outscored the Warriors 29-10.

"It was a great team effort tonight. All the boys on the team were able to get in and gain valuable post season experience," ECS Zach Goodrich said. "Our bench was key for was tonight, as they brought great energy and were able to create some offense for us during the second quarter."

Tyler Huxman was the Eagles' top scoring leader with 15 points. Josef Hobson came off the bench and brought more energy for Elyria as he finished the night with eight points. Elyria put up 20 bench points over Peabody.

"Tyler Huxman was great for us on the offensive end finishing with 15 points on a solid night of shooting," Goodrich said. "Josef Hobson finished with 8 points, giving us some valuable minutes throughout the whole contest."

The Eagles will take on Moundridge High School in the regional semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m.

