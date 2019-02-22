Friday

Feb 22, 2019 at 8:15 AM


Countryside Wins Losses

Lady Rollers 17 10

Rose Bud 13 14

Stalwarts 19 17

Queen Pins 12 15

Morning Stars 12/1/2 14 1/2

Yahoos 17 1/2 9 1/2

Rolling Pins 11 16

Ruby Slippers 15 12

High Games

1. Linda Spoon 187

2. Pat Ramirez 176

3.Ramona Eck 172

High Series

1. Linda Spoon 465

2. Katy Schulz 455

3. Michelle Christner172

Mac County Wins Losses

Midway Motors No.1 9 18

Midway Motors No.2 12 15

Gran Diel 10 1/2 16 1/2

Mid Kansas Tool 15 11

Pops Soda Pop 14 1/2 12 1/2

Starlite Lanes 18 9

High Games

1. Craig Morston 225

2. Jeff Hanschu 215

3. Shannon Birer 205

High Series

1.Craig Marston 618

2. Shannon Gumm

3.Brent Ouellette

Starlite Classic Scratch League Wins Losses

Eagle Bail Bond 192 1/2 N/A

Diesel Control 406 1/2 N/A

K and S Oil 347 N/A

GT Auto 448 N/A

In the family 217 N/A

D.R. Garcia ENT 442 N/A

Long Shots 192 N/A

High Games 299 N/A

1.Riley Patton

2. Kirsten Peterson 263 N/A

3. Carl Frazier 259 N/A

High Series

1.Kirsten Peterson 1014 N/A z

2. Riley Patton 987 N/A

3. Cael Frazzier 910 N/A